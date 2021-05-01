Female And Young Child Injured In Oak Grove Wreck

May 1, 2021

A female driver and a young child were injured in a single vehicle wreck Friday in Oak Grove.

The crash happened on North Highway 99 at the Oak Grove Cemetery when she lost control of a pickup truck and ran off the roadway.

The female and the 4-year old were transported to an area hospital by Escambia County EMS. Their injuries were not considered serious.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating and has not released any more information. Escambia Fire Rescue and the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office also responded.

Written by William Reynolds 

 