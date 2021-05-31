‘Every Breath I Miss Him’ — Mom Of Fallen Marine Travis Nelson Shares Memorial Day Message

May 31, 2021

“If you’re reading this … I have no regrets; I died for a meaningful cause.”

Those were the words 19-year old Lance Cpl. Travis Michael Nelson of Bratt wrote in his field book, just days before he was killed in action August 18, 2011, while conducting combat operations in Helmand province, Afghanistan.

“These words fill my heart with selfish sorrow wrapped in peaceful pride and a lifetime of cherished memories,” his mother Beckie Nelson said this week, 10 years after her son’s death.

“Greater love has no one than this that he lay down his life,” Beckie Nelson quoted from John 15:13.

“It is the beginning of summer, and as we all ‘kick off’ this time of year and enjoy those we hold so close, our families and friends, just please remember those that gave ‘their all’ with a silent prayer, a moment of silence, to truly embrace Memorial Day. Remember their families that will grieve a lifetime, but yet hold their heads high with a sense of pride that will shine through the darkest of days,” she continued.

“Every breath I miss him.”

Pictured: the August 2011 funeral of Lance Cpl. Travis Michael Nelson of Bratt. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.

