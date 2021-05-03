Escambia Youth Ages 16-24 Can Apply Now For County Employment Program

May 3, 2021

Escambia County is seek applicants for the Escambia County Youth Employment Program.

The county is seeking youth ages 16-24 who are interested in an opportunity to get paid work experience this summer; applications are due by Friday, May 21 at 3 p.m.

Qualified youth who are accepted into the programwill be able to work up to 30 hours a week, with positions available in various county departments along with the Escambia County School District, Property Appraiser, Tax Collector’s Office and Supervisor of Elections Office. Participants will also receive job readiness training prior to job placement as well as post-employment briefings.

Last summer, 100 youth participated in the program, working in county departments including Public Works, Public Safety, Escambia County Area Transit, West Florida Public Libraries and more.

Limited positions are available. Applicants must  be age 16-24, and they must live in Escambia County.

Click here to download an application. Submit completed applications via email to cflong@myescambia.com.

Applications can also be picked up during normal business hours at Escambia County Neighborhood and Human Services Department, 221 Palafox Place or the Brownsville Community Center, 3200 West Desoto Street. Incomplete application packets will not be accepted.

For additional information, call  Clara Long, director of Neighborhood & Human Services Department at (850) 595-3596.

File photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

