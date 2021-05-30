Escambia County Tops 108,000 Vaccinated People

Escambia County has now topped 108,000 people that have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

As of last Friday, there are 108,239 total people vaccinated in Escambia County — about one-third of eligible residents. That’s an increase of about 7,000 in the last two weeks.

There are 19,061 people that have received only the first dose, and 89,178 that are fully vaccinated. Of those, 8,794 received the Johnson & Johnson one-dose vaccine, and 80,384 received both doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.