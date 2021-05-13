Escambia County Tops 100,000 Vaccinated People

Escambia County has now topped 100,000 people that have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

As of Wednesday, there are 101,257 total people vaccinated in Escambia County — about one-third of eligible residents.

There are 21,031 people that have received only the first dose, and 80,226 that are fully vaccinated. Of those, 7,807 received the Johnson & Johnson one-dose vaccine, and 72,419 received both doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.