Escambia Attorney Suspended For Frivolous Filings To Charge Higher Fees

The Florida Supreme Court has temporarily suspended an Escambia County attorney for frivolous filings to charge higher fees.

Jeremiah J. Talbott was suspended for 60 days and ordered to attend the Florida Bar’s Professionalism Workshop and Ethics School.

Talbott was hired to represent a client in a federal case under the Fair Labor Standards Act. In an order denying Talbott’s motion for attorney fees from the opposing party, the federal court found that Talbott pursued the litigation in bad faith and engaged in frivolous filings during the proceedings to obtain higher attorney fees, according to the Florida Bar.

Talbott was charged with conducting frivolous litigation, failing to expedite litigation, filing exaggerated billing sheets with the court, as well as extensive and unnecessary discovery to increase attorney fees when there was no dispute of damages between the parties.