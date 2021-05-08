Escambia 17-Year Old Gets 30 Years For Sexual Battery

An Escambia County 17-year old has been sentenced to 30 years in state prison for sexual battery.

Eric Demond Parrish was convicted by an Escambia County jury of one count of sexual battery (force likely to cause serious bodily injury), one count of battery, and one count of false imprisonment. He was 16-years at the time of the offense and was tried as an adult.

On January 7, 2020, the Parrish sexually battered the victim without her consent, according to the State Attorney’s Office. In the course of the sexual battery, he placed his hands around her neck. As the victim tried to leave the home, then Parrish grabbed her by her arms and clothes and attempted to drag her back into the home and prevent her from leaving.

Parrish faced a maximum sentence of life in prison.