Ensley Walmart Robbed Tuesday Morning

The Ensley Walmart on Pensacola Boulevard was robbed Tuesday morning.

A male wearing a white hoodie went to the customer service counter and passed a note stating that it was robbery, according to Escambia County Sheriff’s Office Commander Andrew Hobbs.

The suspect did not display a weapon, Hobbs said.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information on the inciden to call the ECSO at (850) 436-9620 or Crime Stoppers at (850) 433-STOP. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and are eligible for a cash reward.

Pictured: This suspect allegedly robbed the Ensley Walmart on Pensacola Boulevard Tuesday morning. Pictured below: The scene outside the store. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge..