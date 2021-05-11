Ensley Walmart Robbed Tuesday Morning
May 11, 2021
The Ensley Walmart on Pensacola Boulevard was robbed Tuesday morning.
A male wearing a white hoodie went to the customer service counter and passed a note stating that it was robbery, according to Escambia County Sheriff’s Office Commander Andrew Hobbs.
The suspect did not display a weapon, Hobbs said.
The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information on the inciden to call the ECSO at (850) 436-9620 or Crime Stoppers at (850) 433-STOP. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and are eligible for a cash reward.
Pictured: This suspect allegedly robbed the Ensley Walmart on Pensacola Boulevard Tuesday morning. Pictured below: The scene outside the store. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge..
Comments
7 Responses to “Ensley Walmart Robbed Tuesday Morning”
Police sub station right across the street
He should have at least got an application while he was there
right across from the sheriff sub station…..
that takes some nerve
Maybe someone will recognize that emblem on his shirt and the backpack straps.
>>A multi-billion dollar company can’t afford top quality cameras
This is a cell phone photo of an image printed on paper provided to us quickly by the ECSO. That played into the quality.
Boy ain’t even have no weapon and he tryna act hard. LOOOL
A multi-billion dollar company can’t afford top quality cameras??? What a waste!