Ensley Walmart Robbed Tuesday Morning

May 11, 2021

The Ensley Walmart on Pensacola Boulevard was robbed Tuesday morning.

A male wearing a white hoodie went to the customer service counter and passed a note stating that it was robbery, according to Escambia County Sheriff’s Office Commander Andrew Hobbs.

The suspect did not display a weapon, Hobbs said.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information on the inciden to call the ECSO at (850) 436-9620 or Crime Stoppers at (850) 433-STOP. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and are eligible for a cash reward.

Pictured: This suspect allegedly robbed the Ensley Walmart on Pensacola Boulevard Tuesday morning. Pictured below: The scene outside the store. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge..

Comments

7 Responses to “Ensley Walmart Robbed Tuesday Morning”

  1. Dianna Harris on May 11th, 2021 1:15 pm

    Police sub station right across the street

  2. Brad on May 11th, 2021 12:51 pm

    He should have at least got an application while he was there

  3. J.Larry Seale on May 11th, 2021 11:52 am

    right across from the sheriff sub station…..
    that takes some nerve

  4. jerry on May 11th, 2021 11:49 am

    Maybe someone will recognize that emblem on his shirt and the backpack straps.

  5. William Reynolds on May 11th, 2021 11:41 am

    >>A multi-billion dollar company can’t afford top quality cameras

    This is a cell phone photo of an image printed on paper provided to us quickly by the ECSO. That played into the quality.

  6. Weak on May 11th, 2021 11:39 am

    Boy ain’t even have no weapon and he tryna act hard. LOOOL

  7. Marshall on May 11th, 2021 11:30 am

    A multi-billion dollar company can’t afford top quality cameras??? What a waste!





