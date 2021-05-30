Encarnacion Homers, But Blue Wahoos Fall 8-3

Nick Bennett (W, 1-0) impressed in his Double-A debut, puzzling Pensacola’s bats as the Wahoos lost 8-3 to the Shuckers, Saturday night at MGM Park.

The Shuckers got off to a quick start in the penultimate game of this six-game series, and never looked back. Will Stewart (L, 0-2) surrendered three runs in the bottom of the first inning after David Fry hit a three-run homer, his fourth round-tripper of the year. In the second, Ryan Aguilar and Brice Turang both tallied RBI singles, which brought the deficit up to five for the Wahoos.

It looked like the Wahoos might make it game when they hit a pair of home runs themselves. Devin Hairston uncorked his first home run of the season in the third inning against Bennett before Jerar Encarnacion launched a two-run homer in the sixth inning to make it a 5-3 game. For Encarnacion, it was his first home run since May 12 against the Barons.

Any hope for a Pensacola comeback ended in the bottom of the sixth when Brice Turang hit a three-run home run off Dylan Brice to put Biloxi back up 8-3. For the Brewers top prospect, it was his first homer of the season.

Pensacola still has a shot to clinch a series win tomorrow afternoon when the Wahoos send Marlins top pitching prospect, Max Meyer (2-1, 2.29) to the mound. He will be opposed by Matt Hardy (1-1, 3.46), who is making his eighth appearance of the year, and his first start.

by Chris Garagiola, Pensacola Blue Wahoos

File photo.