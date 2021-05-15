ECSO Looking For Missing, Endangered Juvenile Last Seen Saturday Afternoon In Walnut Hill

May 15, 2021

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing and endangered juvenile last seen in Walnut Hill late Saturday afternoon.

Skyla Renae Boutwell, 15, was last seen in the area of South Highway 99 and Beasley Road, about two miles south of Highway 97, about 5:45 p.m.

She is 5-feet, 6-inches tall, 114 pounds with blond hair and green eyes. She was last seen wearing white shorts, white tennis shoes, and a maroon t-shirt.

Anyone with information is asked call the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office at (850) 436-9620.

