ECSO Deploys Speed-Checking Trailers That Use Technology To Battle Speeding

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office has new trailers that alert drivers to their speed while using technology to aid in the fight against speeders.

The trailers went into service after Sheriff Chip Simmons took office. They can be deployed to areas with known or citizen reported speed problems, according to Commander Andrew Hobbs.

Each of the 17 trailers display the speed of passing vehicles, complete with small flashing red and blue LED lights to attract driver attention, very much like similar equipment has done for years. But there’s more.

The units collect anonymous data on vehicle speeds, which Hobbs said allows the ECSO to work smarter.

“We can look at the statistics and average speed to determine what time to do traffic enforcement efforts,” he said.

Pictured: An Escambia County Sheriff’s Office speed trailer on North Century Boulevard just south of the state line. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.