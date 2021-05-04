Drivers Runs Into Wooded Area On Highway 29, Tree Crashes Down On His SUV

A driver crashed into the woodline along Highway 29 north of McDavid Monday night, sending a tree crashing down across his vehicle.

The adult male was northbound on Highway 29 near North Canoe Road when he lost control and ran off the road. His Jeep Liberty traveled across a concrete ditch before running up a steep embankment and striking several trees. A small pine tree crashed down across the roof of the SUV.

The man was transported by Escambia County EMS to Sacred Heart Hospital with injuries that were not considered dangerous.

The Century and McDavid stations of Escambia Fire Rescue and the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office also responded.

The Florida Highway Patrol is conducting the investigation.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.