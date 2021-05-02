COVID-19 Vaccine Bus To Visit Walnut Hill On Monday

The Florida Department of Emergency Management COVID-19 Vaccine Bus will be in Walnut Hill on Monday.

The bus will be at the Walnut Hill Community Center at 7850 Highway 97, near the Walnut Hill Fire Station. The Johnson & Johnson one-shot vaccine will be available from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. with no appointment needed. Any Florida resident age 18 and older is eligible. A proof of residency must be provided.

The vaccine bus will also be at the Foundation Baptist Church at 3130 West Fairfield Drive on Tuesday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.