Concrete Pours Completed On The Last Two Spans Needed To Open Pensacola Bay Bridge

Work is continuing on repairs to the Pensacola Bay Bridge, and the Florida Department of Transportation says they are still on track to open two lanes of traffic on the bridge the week of May 31.

Overnight concrete pours are completed on the last two spans before the bridge can open.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.