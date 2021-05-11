Century Man Facing Multiple Felony Narcotics Charges After Traffic Stop

A Century man was charged with multiple felony narcotics counts after a traffic stop.

Demontra Johnta Mitchell, 27, was charged with trafficking in oxycodone, possession of cocaine, possession of cocaine with intent to sell, two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, tampering with evidence, distribution of an opium derivative (oxycodone), possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving with license suspended habitual offender.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on a Ford Escape driven by Mitchell in the area of New Warrington Road and Mobile highway due to a seat violation and a partially obscured tag.

During a search of the vehicle, deputies reported finding 13 oxycodone pills, 18.5 grams of marijuana, methamphetamine, powder cocaine, crack cocaine, a digital scale and $700 in cash, according to an arrest report.

Mitchell remained in the Escambia County Jail without bond.