Century Man Facing Multiple Felony Narcotics Charges After Traffic Stop

May 11, 2021

A Century man was charged with multiple felony narcotics counts after a traffic stop.

Demontra Johnta Mitchell, 27, was charged with trafficking in oxycodone, possession of cocaine, possession of cocaine with intent to sell, two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, tampering with evidence, distribution of an opium derivative (oxycodone), possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving with license suspended habitual offender.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on a Ford Escape driven by Mitchell in the area of New Warrington Road and Mobile highway due to a seat violation and a partially obscured tag.

During a search of the vehicle, deputies reported finding 13 oxycodone pills, 18.5 grams of marijuana, methamphetamine, powder cocaine, crack cocaine, a digital scale and $700 in cash, according to an arrest report.

Mitchell remained in the Escambia County Jail without bond.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 