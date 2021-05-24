Century Charter Review Committee Begins Work To Rewrite Future Of Town Government

The Century Charter Review Committee is back at work to shape the future of government in the town.

The committee was first appointed in August 2019 to explore the town charter — the document that establishes the town, outlines its powers and spells out how it should operate. The charter has not been updated in 40 years, and that often creates problems in the operation of the town.

The COVID-19 pandemic slowed regular meetings for the charter committee and any chance of moving forward in 2020, preventing any charter change from making the ballot.

Former interim town manager Buz Eddy, acting as a consultant, met with the committee last week and discussed the forms of government that Century could choose, including the possibility of shifting many responsibilities to a town manager.

Committee chairperson Mary Bourgeois said she wants the committee to being work in earnest next month and explore the current charter “line by line.”

There were 11 members on the original committee, but over half resigned. The town council recently appointed three new members, make the new committee of eight. Returning charter review committee members are Bourgeois, Shelisa Abraham, Michelle Cunningham, Evelyn Hammond and Helen Mincy. The three new members are Leslie Howington, Brenda Spencer and Kathryn Fleming.

Pictured top: Century Charter Review Committee chairperson Mary Bourgeois address the committee at a recent meeting. Pictured below: Consultant Buz Eddy explains the forms of government available for municipalities in Florida. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.