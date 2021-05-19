Burdick Leads Blue Wahoos To Extra Innings Win Over Trash Pandas

After a disappointing offensive series against Birmingham, Blue Wahoos outfielder Peyton Burdick hoped his perseverance would finally yield results.

It certainly did Tuesday night.

Burdick produced three hits, but none bigger than his game-deciding double in the 10th inning, giving the Blue Wahoos a 3-2 win against the Rocket City Trash Pandas and the season’s first walk-off celebration at Blue Wahoos Stadium.

Burdick began his big night with a first inning, solo home run that was a no-doubter, even into the strong wind blowing in from the bay.

“You go up there every day, you keep working,” said Burdick, after being doused with a water bucket by teammates near second base. “That’s the name of the game in baseball, you gotta keep working. You never know what day is going to be your day.

“It is a great feeling, especially when you get off to a slow start. A day like today. For sure boosts your confidence and gets your head back a little bit.”

The game also treated a crowd of 3,001 to a duel by two of baseball’s top pitching prospects, both of whom excelled through the first half of the game. The series’ opener was a homecoming for Rocket City manager Jay Bell, the former Tate High star from decades ago, who had an 18-year distinguished career in the Major Leagues.

The Blue Wahoos’ Max Meyer, the Miami Marlins’ No. 3 overall pick in the 2020 Major League Baseball Draft, made his third start resemble his pro debut May 4.

Meyer went six innings for the first time, giving up no runs, five hits, nine strikeouts and just one walk in 84 pitches. It was a rebound from his start in the team’s home opener May 11 when he yielded five runs in a 6-1 loss against Birmingham.

“I was able to rely on my slider a lot more and when I feel I have that pitch down, the game works pretty easy for me,” Meyer said. “I felt good out there. I have to improve on some fastballs. But I was happy with what happened today.”

Meanwhile, Rocket City’s Reid Detmers, the No. 10 overall pick in 2020 draft by the Los Angeles Angels, after a stellar career at Louisville, settled into a shutout groove after allowing Burdick’s homer and an RBI ground out in the first inning.

Meyer spent some time last week on the mound before a Blue Wahoos practice with coaches surrounding him to work two of his pitches.

“The bullpen session helped me get used to the (stadium) mound a little bit better and I was able to figure out my offspeed pitches and we worked on fastball grip,” Meyer said.

The game went into the ninth with the Blue Wahoos holding a 2-0 lead before tough luck ensued. The lead evaporated on a two-out, two-run double by Rocket City’s Ibandel Isabel off closer Colton Hock to tie the game.

But with JJ Beleday on second to start the bottom of the 10th, in baseball’s new extra-inning format, Burdick smashed a fastball into the right center gap to end the game.

“I was waiting for that curve ball to come and he threw me a heater (fastball) with 2 strikes and I hit it the other way,” said Burdick, who finished 3-for-5. “It felt pretty good getting it on the barrel.”

Prior to the game, the Crestview High band entertained fans outside the main gate and performed the National Anthem.

The six-game series with the Trash Pandas, relocated to the Huntsville, Ala. area, after being the Mobile-Bay Bears for 20-plus years, will continue through Sunday.

