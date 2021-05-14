Blue Wahoos Lose 16-6 to Barons On Mullets Thursday

The first Pensacola Mullets Night in franchise history attracted the week’s largest crowd, so far, but not the desired scoreboard totals.

Birmingham unleashed a 15-hit attack, highlighted by four 3-run homers in a 16-6 victory Thursday night, before 3,689 fans at Blue Wahoos Stadium.

With Pensacola players wearing colorful teal jerseys with fuchsia/teal hats and popular Mullets logo, the first-ever promotion created a pregame energy, following months-long popularity on social media.

The concept was decided earlier this year as a nod to the runner-up nickname when fans chose Blue Wahoos when the franchise launched in 2012.

A 3-year-old boy who won the best-looking mullet contest among public voting was joined by his parents and family members on the field to help throw out the “First Fish.” His father and mother did the honors to the crowd’s delight.

The game started well, too.

Pensacola answered the Barons’ first run to take a 2-1 lead in the first inning on Peyton Burdick’s RBI double and a throwing error allowing Burdick to come around and score on the play.

In fact, Pensacola had four runs on two hits in the first four innings.

The Barons, however, bashed their way to a 5-run second inning and added four more runs in the third.

Five Pensacola players had one hit apiece.

Pensacola starter Brandon Leibrandt had a tough outing. The hot-hitting Barons produced their first 10 runs off him in his three innings of work.

The Blue Wahoos will be back on Friday night with Jeff Lindgren (0-1) on the mound against Konnor Pilkington (1-0). The Mullets Night will return next Thursday against the newest division member, Rocket City Trash Pandas. Each Thursday home game throughout the season, Pensacola will wear the Mullets-theme uniforms.

by Bill Vilona, Blue Wahoos Senior Writer