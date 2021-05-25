Pensacola Bay Bridge Now Driveable End To End, Still Expected To Open Next Week

The Pensacola Bay Bridge is now drivable from end to end for construction vehicles, and the Florida Department of Transportation says the bridge will open next week.

All decks needed to restore at least two-lanes of traffic are now in place, although there are multiple additional tasks to complete. Construction vehicles and equipment are now able to cross the bridge from end-to-end as crews work to finalize remaining repairs.

On the flyover structure at the intersection of U.S. 98 and 17th Avenue in Pensacola, several layers of asphalt have been placed along with concrete curb on the 17th Avenue ramp.

The initial restoration will temporarily accommodate four-lanes of traffic for approximately two-miles, along with an approximately one-mile, two-lane segment near the Pensacola shore.

All construction, which consists of two three-lane bridges is currently estimated for completion in early 2022.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.