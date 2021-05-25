Pensacola Bay Bridge Now Driveable End To End, Still Expected To Open Next Week

May 25, 2021

The Pensacola Bay Bridge is now drivable from end to end for construction vehicles, and the Florida Department of Transportation says the bridge will open next week.

All decks needed to restore at least two-lanes of traffic are now in place, although there are multiple additional tasks to complete. Construction vehicles and equipment are now able to cross the bridge from end-to-end as crews work to finalize remaining repairs.

On the flyover structure at the intersection of U.S. 98 and 17th Avenue in Pensacola, several layers of asphalt have been placed along with concrete curb on the 17th Avenue ramp.

The initial restoration will temporarily accommodate four-lanes of traffic for approximately two-miles, along with an approximately one-mile, two-lane segment near the Pensacola shore.

All construction, which consists of two three-lane bridges  is currently estimated for completion in early 2022.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 