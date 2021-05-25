Arrest Made In Hit And Run Crash Involving Quint Studer

Pensacola Police have made an arrest in the Saturday night hit and run crash involving Pensacola entrepreneur and philanthropist Quint Studer on Bayfront Parkway.

Terrance Juwann Myles, 25, is charged with leaving the scene of an accident with injury, careless driving, and driving while license is suspended. The vehicle involved in the crash (pictured) was found at Myles’ home, according to police.

Studer was riding his bicycle along Bayfront Parkway near Bartram Park about 9 p.m. May 22 when he was hit. He was transported to a local hospital where he was treated and released.

Pictured top: The vehicle allegedly involved in the crash. Pictured inset: Myles in May 2 mug shot.