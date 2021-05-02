Suspended Tate High Yearbook Editor Will Be Allowed To Walk At Graduation

Tate High School yearbook editor Samantha Guerrier will be allowed to walk at graduation on June 7.

Guerrier was suspended for the way a photo in the yearbook was altered, and that was going to prevent her from taking part in graduation.

The photo (below) shows the face of expelled student Emily Grover covered with clipart of a horse that resembles the school’s mascot. The horse’s rear-end was used to cover Grover’s face, and that led to the yearbooks being recalled. Grover and her mother were accused by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement with hacking hundreds of student accounts to fraudulently cast homecoming queen votes.

Guerrier said she was instructed by her teacher to edit the photo, and the yearbook sponsor and principal were ultimately responsible for reviewing the yearbook pages before publication and distribution.

“First and foremost, I would like to thank God for taking control of this entire situation and keeping my head up for the last week and a half,” Guerrier posted on social media Friday night. “I would like to thank my parents and family for being relentless and doing everything in their power to bring awareness to my story. They worked around the clock, morning and night, doing everything they could to right this wrong. I would also like to thank all of those who signed, supported, shared, and advocated on my behalf. I could not be more grateful for all of the unconditional support that my community has shown for me.”

With a GPA over 5.0 Guerrier is an honors graduate, ranked number 18 in the Tate High Class of 2021.

An online petition “Let Samantha graduate” had over 6,200 signatures as of early Saturday morning

.