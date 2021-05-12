Near 1,000 Molino Gulf Power Customers Left Without Power After Truck Snags Lines

May 12, 2021

A truck with an oversized load brought down power lines this afternoon in Molino, initially leaving nearly 1,000 Gulf Power customers without power.

Residents in the area told us that an oversized equipment load snagged utility lines and snapped poles, leaving power lines and communications cables on the ground in the area of Molino Road and Settles Road. We’re told the truck driver did stop just past the scene.

The Molino Station of Escambia Fire Rescue responded until Gulf Power arrived on scene. At last report, about 825 customers remained without power, and Gulf Power estimated a restoration time of 7 p.m.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Written by William Reynolds 

 