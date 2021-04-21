Want A Goat? Sheriff Chip Simmons Will Sell You One Thursday

April 21, 2021

Need a goat? Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons will be happy to sell you one.

In March, the goat was found wandering in the area of Quail Hollow Boulevard north of Nine Mile Road. A deputy gave the goat a ride to the sheriff’s office where it was fed and given a “place to crash”, according to the EcSO. No one claimed the goat.

The goat will be sold to the highest bidder at 10 a.m. on Thursday, April 22 in a sheriff’s livestock sale. The sale will be held at Escambia County Sheriff’s Office Substation at  5844 North Highway 29 in Molino.

For more information, call (850) 436- 9477.

Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

