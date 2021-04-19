Appeals Court Upholds Life Sentence Of Ashley McArthur For Murder Of Private Investigator

The Florida First District Court of Appeal has upheld the first degree murder conviction and life sentence of a former crime scene investigator for killing a woman for money and burying her body on the family farm in Cantonment.

Ashley McArthur was convicted of shooting and killing private investigator and former police officer Taylor Wright over $34,000.

McArthur appealed, seeking a new trial because the jury inadvertently saw a photo of McArthur pointing a shotgun. She also argued that the trial court erroneously admitted statements that she made to law enforcement, certain cell phone records, and the victim’s text messages.

Wright went missing on September 8, 2017. McArthur emerged as a suspect after an investigation found her to be the last person known to be with the victim that day. McArthur’s bank records also showed that she deposited a $34,000 cashier’s check made out to the victim into her own checking account and later spent the money.

On October 19, 2017, investigators called McArthur to the Pensacola Police station to return her cell phone and then, after advising her of her Miranda rights, asked questions related to their ongoing missing-person investigation. McArthur told investigators that she had deposited a cashier’s check made out to the victim into a checking account that had her and the victim’s name on it. Investigators also asked McArthur about cell tower records showing her to be in Cantonment at a time that she claimed to be in Milton.

After the interview, the victim’s remains were found under concrete and potting soil along the fence line of a Cantonment farm off Britt Road, just west of County Road 97 near Muscogee Road. The farm was owned by McArthur’s aunt.

McArthur was charged with first-degree premeditated murder. Before trial, McArthur sought to suppress statements she made to investigators at the October interview as well as her cell phone records. She also filed a motion to exclude any statements or text messages from the victim as hearsay. The trial court denied McArthur’s motions to suppress and motion, and she proceeded to trial on the murder charge.

During the prosecution’s examination of one of its witnesses, a photo showing McArthur in the woods crouching in hunting gear and aiming a shotgun was briefly and inadvertently shown to the jury. McArthur moved for a mistrial on the grounds of prejudice. The trial court denied the motion, and she was found guilty as charged. She argued in her appeal that the trial court erred by not declaring a mistrial over the photo.

“We see no abuse of discretion in the trial court’s refusal to grant a mistrial due to the inadvertent display of the hunting photo. A photo of McArthur crouching in hunting gear and pointing a shotgun (not the murder weapon) accidentally flashed on the screen during trial and was before the jury for a second or two. After an objection, the court addressed the issue quickly by giving a cautionary instruction that was requested by the defense,” the appeals justices said in their order. “Other trial testimony had noted that McArthur owned firearms, and there were photos in evidence of her in camouflage holding or shouldering firearms. Taking these factors together, the trial court’s decision that the photo wasn’t so prejudicial as to vitiate the entire trial cannot be considered erroneous.”

The appeals court found that all of the statements related to the case made by McArthur after the return of her cell phone were made following the reading of her Miranda rights.

The appeals court also found that all of the victim’s text messages and statements were not hearsay. Rather, the court found they were relevant to establishing a timeline, motive and intent.

Pictured top: Taylor Wright. Pictured mug shot, inset: Ashley McArthur.