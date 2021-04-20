Sunny And Warm For Tuesday

April 20, 2021

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the morning.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 53. West wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 70. North wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday Night: Clear, with a low around 41. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 70. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Friday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Cloudy, with a low around 63. Southeast wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Saturday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 75.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 55.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 78.

