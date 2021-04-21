Sacred Heart Adds New COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic Dates

Ascension Medical Group Sacred Heart will offer additional opportunities to get the COVID-19 vaccine on April 26 and April 27 in the gym at Olive Baptist Church in Pensacola from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Ascension Sacred Heart added the two vaccination clinics in anticipation that more clinics might be needed to offset the government’s pause on the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

On April 26, Ascension Sacred Heart will provide up to 800 doses of the Moderna vaccine to Florida residents 18 and older.

On April 27, the clinic at Olive Baptist Church will provide up to 800 doses of the Pfizer vaccine to anyone 16 and older.

Online appointments can be made at www.GetSacredHeartCare.com. The clinics will offer either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, which require two shots about 3-4 weeks apart.