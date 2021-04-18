Public Invited To Escambia Consortium HUD Consolidated Plan Meeting On Monday

The Escambia Consortium, comprised of Escambia County, the City of Pensacola, Santa Rosa County and the City of Milton, will hold a second public hearing to solicit input on the development of the Consortium’s HUD Five Year Consolidated Plan as well as annual action plans for the 2020/21 and 2021/22 fiscal years.

The public hearing will be held in Room 104 at the Escambia County Central Office Complex, located at 3363 West Park Place, Pensacola at 4 p.m. on Monday, April 19.

The meeting is being sponsored by the Consortium to afford citizens the opportunity to provide input and recommendations regarding assisted housing, housing related needs and priorities, supportive housing needs, and non-housing community development needs within the Consortium. This meeting will assist with planning for the utilization of the Community Development Block Grant Program and HOME Investment Partnerships Act funds. Comments regarding the Escambia Consortium Fair Housing Plan and Analysis of Impediments are also welcome.

The Consortium also generated a needs assessment survey that can be accessed online here. The survey will be available through April 30.