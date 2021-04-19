Pensacola Habitat of Humanity Celebrates 40 Years With Dedication Of 1,400th Home

Pensacola Habitat for Humanity recently celebrated its 40th anniversary with the dedication of their 1,400th home.

Home dedications are a way for Pensacola Habitat to welcome an individual or family into their new home where a faith-based leader, chosen by the homebuyer, blesses the home.

Since 1981, Pensacola Habitat has received help from thousands of volunteers from churches, civic groups, construction companies, banks, landowners, student groups, local businesses and beyond who have built or renovated 1,400 homes throughout the Escambia and Santa Rosa Counties. Pensacola Habitat is a communitywide effort and does not stray from its mission: Seeking to put God’s love into action, Pensacola Habitat for Humanity brings people together to build homes, communities, and hope.

Among more than 1,000 U.S. affiliates of Habitat for Humanity International, Pensacola Habitat was ranked 25th in the number of homes built in 2020. And they don’t plan on slowing down anytime soon. In fact, they plan for quite the opposite.

“Pensacola Habitat has a proud history of serving as a leader in providing affordable housing opportunities to deserving individuals and families in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties. Born out of the sheer will of Betty Salter and nurtured by community leaders, an engaged Board of Directors, dedicated volunteers and a committed, professional staff, Pensacola Habitat has grown into a significant organization that continues to make monumental improvements in the communities we serve. We look forward to expanding our reach and impact as we pursue this noble mission,” said CEO Sam Young.