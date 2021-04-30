Pensacola Bay Bridge Opening Still Planned For Week Of May 31, FDOT Says

April 30, 2021

With just over a month left to finish the job, the Florida Department of Transportation says the Pensacola Bay Bridge will open with at least two lanes of traffic by the week of May 31.

FDOT contractors have completed the installation of multiple stay-in-place forms and are currently pouring and leveling concrete on the bridge. Following the completion of the concrete pours on the bridge deck, crews will construct barrier walls designed to create a reinforced, protective wall for motorists traveling over the bridge. Additional work will include the installation of electrical conduit and roadway striping.

“The targeted reopening of the bridge remains the week of May 31, 2021. FDOT is regularly reviewing the contractor’s schedule of the entire Pensacola Bay Bridge Project with the anticipated completion date for all improvements currently scheduled for January 2022,” FDOT said Thursday afternoon.

Motorists should continue to use all available detour routes, which include the Garcon Point Bridge and State Road 87. At this time, tolls on the Garcon Point Bridge are suspended through Sunday, May 9, 2021. Commuters can also use the Escambia County Area Transit’s (ECAT) temporary bus route travel between Pensacola and Gulf Breeze free of charge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 