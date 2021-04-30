Pensacola Bay Bridge Opening Still Planned For Week Of May 31, FDOT Says

With just over a month left to finish the job, the Florida Department of Transportation says the Pensacola Bay Bridge will open with at least two lanes of traffic by the week of May 31.

FDOT contractors have completed the installation of multiple stay-in-place forms and are currently pouring and leveling concrete on the bridge. Following the completion of the concrete pours on the bridge deck, crews will construct barrier walls designed to create a reinforced, protective wall for motorists traveling over the bridge. Additional work will include the installation of electrical conduit and roadway striping.

“The targeted reopening of the bridge remains the week of May 31, 2021. FDOT is regularly reviewing the contractor’s schedule of the entire Pensacola Bay Bridge Project with the anticipated completion date for all improvements currently scheduled for January 2022,” FDOT said Thursday afternoon.

Motorists should continue to use all available detour routes, which include the Garcon Point Bridge and State Road 87. At this time, tolls on the Garcon Point Bridge are suspended through Sunday, May 9, 2021. Commuters can also use the Escambia County Area Transit’s (ECAT) temporary bus route travel between Pensacola and Gulf Breeze free of charge.