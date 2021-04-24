Nine Mile Road Traffic To Be Shifted Between Navy Federal Way, Allegheny Avenue

The Nine Mile Road westbound travel lane between Allegheny Avenue and Navy Federal Way will be shifted to the newly constructed westbound outside lane the week of Sunday, April 25. The traffic shift will allow crews to complete the new median and inside eastbound left turn lanes.

All construction activities are weather-dependent and may be delayed or re-scheduled in the event of inclement weather.