Keeping The Power On – It’s National Lineman Appreciation Day
April 12, 2021
Today is Lineman Appreciation Day.
“Today, Escambia River Electric Cooperative honors the dedicated men and women who often work in challenging and dangerous conditions to keep the lights on. We proudly recognize all lineworkers for the services they perform
around the clock to keep power flowing and protect the public’s safety,” said Escambia River Electric Cooperative spokesperson Sabrina Owens. “A career as a lineman is not for everyone. But most of those who have chosen this line
of work could not see themselves doing anything else. It’s hard work, requires commitment and sacrifice, but creates a brotherhood bond like no other.”
File photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.
Comments