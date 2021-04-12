Keeping The Power On – It’s National Lineman Appreciation Day

April 12, 2021

Today is Lineman Appreciation Day.

“Today, Escambia River Electric Cooperative honors the dedicated men and women who often work in challenging and dangerous conditions to keep the lights on. We proudly recognize all lineworkers for the services they perform
around the clock to keep power flowing and protect the public’s safety,” said Escambia River Electric Cooperative spokesperson Sabrina Owens. “A career as a lineman is not for everyone. But most of those who have chosen this line
of work could not see themselves doing anything else. It’s hard work, requires commitment and sacrifice, but creates a brotherhood bond like no other.”

File photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 