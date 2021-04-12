Keeping The Power On – It’s National Lineman Appreciation Day

Today is Lineman Appreciation Day.

“Today, Escambia River Electric Cooperative honors the dedicated men and women who often work in challenging and dangerous conditions to keep the lights on. We proudly recognize all lineworkers for the services they perform

around the clock to keep power flowing and protect the public’s safety,” said Escambia River Electric Cooperative spokesperson Sabrina Owens. “A career as a lineman is not for everyone. But most of those who have chosen this line

of work could not see themselves doing anything else. It’s hard work, requires commitment and sacrifice, but creates a brotherhood bond like no other.”

File photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.