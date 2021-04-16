jobless rate, in person school, ashely mcarthur

Latest Headlines
- Five People Shot At Apartment Complex; SUV Involved Found Torched At Quintette Park
- Five People Injured In Shooting At Escambia County Apartment Complex
- Structure Fire Reported At Cantonment Family Dollar, But The Smoke Was Not From A Fire
- 19-Year Old Escambia County Woman Killed In I-10 Crash
- Helping Neighbors: CIC Has Distributed Tons Of Food In Cantonment Since The Start Of The Pandemic
- Driver Receives Minor Injuries In Collision With Deer Near Walnut Hill
- Cuteness Overload Alert: Goat Gives Birth To Triplets At Beulah Middle School
- Escambia County Flood Maps Are Changing, And They Could Impact Construction And Insurance Costs
- Vaccination Clinics Planned In Escambia County (FL), Flomaton
- West Florida Library Patrons Can Now Browse The Shelves At All Branches
April 16, 2021
Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under General
