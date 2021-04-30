Jefferson Throws Shutout As Northview Beats Jay For District 1-1A Title

Jamarkus Jefferson threw a one hitter Thursday night as the Northview Chiefs shut out the Jay Royals 2-0 for the District 1-1A championship.

Jefferson allowed just one hit in seven innings and sat down four at Jay’s home field. The sophomore also led Northview at the plate, going 1-2.

“It felt good. We did what we had to do to win,” Jefferson said. “We’re a young team, and we are going to do it.”

For a game action gallery, click here.

For a gallery from the post game celebration, click here.

Northview really is a young team with just two seniors and one junior.

“It feels great. These young guys stepped up, the seniors stepped up and they continued to lead like we expected them to,” coach Jeremy Greenwell said. “It’s a good feeling for our program, but it’s coming together for the last five years and it’s finally where we want for sure.”

It was the first district title for the Chiefs since 2015.

Carson Walters took the loss for the Royals, giving up two runs and one hit while striking out six in seven innings. Todd Macks had Jay’s only hit of the night.

Up next, the Chiefs will host the regional tourney beginning Friday night, May 7. They will play the loser of Friday night’s Holmes County (Bonifay) and Paxton game.

“I think everybody is about equally talented,” Greenwell said. “It’s going to be fun to host it.”

“We are going to win it,” Jefferson predicted.

