Jay Wins District 1-1A Crown; Niceville Ends Tate’s Run I District 1-6A

April 30, 2021

District 1-1A
Jay 2, Paxton 1 (8 innings)

The Jay Lady Royals walked off with the District 1-1A championship 2-1 over Paxton Thursday night.

The game was tied at one in the bottom of the eighth when Madison Mathis singled on a 1-2 count to score one run. Jay had tied things up in the bottom of the fifth with one run when Caitlyn Gavin lined out.

Mattie Cochran gave up one run and four hits over eight innings, striking out seven and walking none.

Brett Watson led Tate at the plate, going 2-4. Alayna Lowery, Christa Sanders, Mathis and Kassidy Nevels also had hits for the Lady Royals.

District 1-6A
Niceville 8, Tate 1

Niceville knocked Tate Lady Aggies out of the District 1-6A playoffs Thursday night, 8-1.

Abbie Burks took the loss for Tate, allowing 12 hits and seven runs over six innings while walking one.

Hannah Halfacre and Cam Wolfenden led the Lady Atties at bat, both going 2-3. Christina Mason and Michayla Kent each added one hit for Tate.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE, Sports, TOP sports 

 