Jay Man Charged With Pistol Whipping Woman During Escambia Armed Burglary

April 30, 2021

A Jay man has been charged after allegedly breaking into a home, pointing a gun at a woman, and pistol whipping her.

Darrell D. Gandy, 34, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon, battery with a deadly weapon and armed burglary of an occupied residence.

Gandy allegedly forced his way into a residence on Bush Street.

The victim told the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office she was inside her residence when she was attacked by a man she did not personally know, but she said the man knows her wife. The victim said Gandy pulled a gun from his waistband and pointed it at her. He then approached her, pistol whipped her across her forehead, and then slammed her against the living room wall, according to an arrest report. He then ran from the home.

The victim’s wife witnessed the incident and corroborated the victim’s statements. She stated she recognized the suspect immediately as Gandy, a family friend.

Gandy remained in the Escambia County Jail with bond set at $25,000.

