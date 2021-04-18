Here’s Are This Week’s Planned Road Construction Delay Spots

Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties as crews perform construction and maintenance activities.

Escambia County:

U.S. 98 (State Road (S.R.) 30) Pensacola Bay Bridge Replacement - The intersection of North 17th Avenue and Bayfront Parkway will remain closed until spring 2021 as construction continues on the new 17th Avenue interchange. The Visitor’s Center and adjacent boat launch remain accessible from 17th Avenue. Also, the ramp from 17th Avenue to East Gregory Street remains open. Eastbound drivers on Bayfront Parkway should use North 14th Avenue and Cervantes Street (U.S. 90) as a detour route.

Nine Mile Road (U.S. 90A) from North Palafox Street to Chemstrand Road – Motorists will encounter intermittent nighttime lane closures the week of Monday, April 19 as crews perform paving operations.

U.S. 29 Widening from Interstate 10 (I-10) to Nine Mile Road (U.S. 90) – Motorists can expect intermittent lane closures and shifts, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., on U.S. 29, between I-10 and Nine and Half Mile Road, and on Nine Mile Road at the U.S. 29 Overpass.

· North Ninth Avenue (S.R. 289) Carpenters Creek Bridge Replacement – North and southbound traffic on Ninth Avenue will be shifted to the northbound travel lanes of the Carpenters Creek Bridge beginning Tuesday, April 20. One lane of traffic in each direction will be maintained as work begins to replace the southbound portion of the bridge. The traffic shift will begin at approximately 7 a.m. and should conclude by 5 p.m. Drivers should anticipate the potential for travel delays during these times. Once shifted, traffic will remain in this temporary configuration until the late summer/early fall timeframe.

· West Cervantes Street (U.S. 90) Pedestrian Safety Improvement Project from Dominguez Street to A Street- Drivers will encounter inside daytime and nighttime lane closures on West Cervantes Street, between Dominguez Street and Kirk Street. The lane closures are needed to perform median improvement work. One lane in each direction will be maintained. The median work and lane closures will progress eastward on Cervantes Street until the end of the year. Also, be advised that the speed limit will be reduced to 30 m.p.h.

I-10 Bridge Repair and Rehabilitation over Perdido River Bridge – Motorists will encounter intermittent nighttime lane closures the week of Monday, April 19 as crews perform paving operations.

U.S. 29 (Pensacola Boulevard) and Nine Mile Road Utility Operations - Motorists will encounter intermittent lane closures on Pensacola Boulevard and Nine Mile Road from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, April 19 through Monday, May 10, as utility crews perform work.

U.S. 29 from South of Muscogee Road (County Road (C.R.) 184) to Atmore Hwy (S.R. 97) the following operations will take place on the project the week of Monday, April 19 through Friday, April 23 as crews perform paving operations : Intermittent lane closures 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. in the Cantonment area. Intermittent lane closures 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. between Neal Road, north of Cantonment, and north of S.R. 97 in Molino.

I-10 Escambia Bay Bridge Lighting Maintenance- East and westbound traffic may encounter lane restrictions 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday, April 18 through Tuesday, April 20 for lighting maintenance on the bridge.

Santa Rosa County:

Pensacola Bay Bridge Replacement – The bridge remains closed until the week of May 31.

U.S. 90 Drainage Work at Glover Lane– Motorists will encounter intermittent turn lane and shoulder closures on U.S. 90 to Glover Lane Saturday through Thursday beginning Saturday, April 17 through Friday, May 7 for crews to preform drainage improvements.

S.R. 87 Resurfacing from south of Clear Creek to north of S.R. 4- Motorists can expect intermittent daytime lane restrictions just north of S.R. 4 Wednesday, April 21 as crews perform asphalt repair work.

S.R. 89 (Dogwood Drive) Maintenance Operations from Cypress Street to Berryhill Road – Motorists can expect a southbound lane shift and outside lane closure 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, April 23 as crews trim trees.

Motorists can expect a southbound lane shift and outside lane closure 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, April 23 as crews trim trees. U.S. 98 Widening from Bayshore Road to Portside Drive- Early construction activities have begun to prepare for the widening and improvements of the 4.25-mile section. These activities include utility relocations, clearing, excavation, and drainage improvements. As part of the upgraded drainage system, the project includes the construction of five stormwater ponds. Clearing and excavating of areas for the stormwater ponds are currently underway. There are no traffic impacts associated with the construction of the ponds, but nearby residents and businesses may experience some noise. Access to residences and businesses will be maintained.

All activities are weather-dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather.

