Helping Neighbors: CIC Has Distributed Tons Of Food In Cantonment Since The Start Of The Pandemic

April 15, 2021

When the pandemic forced schools to close last year, it left many families in need of help to feed their children who had relied on school breakfast and lunch.

The Cantonment community rallied together to help those kids. In March 2020, the Cantonment Improvement Committee (CIC) and countless volunteers began to collect prepackaged food donations from the community, local churches and groups including Ascend Cares and International Paper.

Mary Holley-Lewis, who organizes the food giveaways each week, continued to see increased need in North Escambia and expanded their distributions to also support families within the community.

Manna Food Pantries became involved and partnered with CIC. Each week, Manna provides at least 150 healthy food bags – each with enough food for about five days — and additional items such as fresh produce and breads.

Since May 2020, Manna has shared more than 121,800 pounds of food, the equivalent of nearly 135,500 meals, with CIC.

On Tuesday, Manna’s latest food delivery was 3,535 pounds of food (pictured above).

The CIC food distributions begin at 3:30 p.m. every Tuesday at Carver Park and continue while supplies last for anyone in need of food. Participants are asked to line up on Webb Street facing north,  and the food is loaded into vehicles. The event will take place rain or shine.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 