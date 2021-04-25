Friends Of The Library Book Sale Next Saturday

The Friends of the West Florida Public Library will hold an outdoor book sale on Saturday, May 1.

The sale will take place from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. at their warehouse at 325 Commerce Street in Warrington (behind Greer’s).

There will be a large selection of used books in all categories priced as follows:

Hardbacks are $2

Softcovers, CDs and DVDs are $1

Mass market paperbacks are 2 for $1.

Cash, credit cards, and checks will be accepted. Masks are required.

“Please note that our building sits back off the street slightly. Please do not park in front of the white building on the street in front of our warehouse as the owner will tow your car, or in front of our building as that’s where we accept our book donations. You can park on the street or in the shopping center parking lot,” the Friends of the Library said.

Pictured below: The Friends of the West Florida Public Library warehouse at 325 Commerce Street in Warrington. Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.