Former Oklahoma Detective Gets Life In Prison For Killing His Police Chief At Pensacola Beach

A former small town Oklahoma police detective was sentenced Thursday afternoon to life in prison for killing his police chief during a law enforcement conference on Pensacola Beach in 2019.

Michael Patrick Nealey, 50, was found guilty of second degree murder for the death of Mannford Police Chief Lucky Miller.

It took a jury about two hours Wednesday to return the guilty verdict. Nealey will be sentenced on April 29.

Prosecutors said the murder was the result of an alcohol-fueled night. Prosecutors say the medical examiner determined Miller was beaten and strangled or suffocated to death.

