For The Third Time In A Month, Eight-Time Convicted Felon From Molino Arrested For Drug Trafficking

For the third time in a month, an eight-time convicted felon from Molino has been arrested on multiple drug trafficking charges.

Damion Tobias Bryant, 39, was free on bonds totaling nearly a half-million dollars when arrested Monday by the Pensacola Police Department for trafficking methamphetamine over 14 grams, trafficking fentanyl, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving with a suspended license.

This time, Bryant is being held in the Escambia County Jail without bond.

“He is charged with a large number of very serious crimes,” Assistant State Attorney Greg Marcille said. “If convicted on the more serious charges (trafficking), the least he would looking at is a minimum of 25 years to be served day by day.”

“If he is convicted on multiple offenses, it could be virtually a life sentence if he receives multiple sentences to be served consecutively,” Marcille added.

April 19 Arrest

A Pensacola police officer observed a Honda Pilot run a stop sign at Tide and Audubon drives, just off Creighton Road. The officer observed a large clear plastic bag containing a white powdery substance in front passenger seat and called for a K-9.

Inside the vehicle, officers found 19 grams of methamphetamine in clear plastic bags, 24 bars of Xanax, 108.5 grams of fentanyl, and a small glass pipes with residue, according to an arrest report. Bryant had $974.50 in cash rolled in different denominations, the report continued.

April 1 Arrest

On April 1, Escambia County Sheriff’s Office deputies stopped a Ford F-150 Bryant was driving near Yonge and “T” streets.

K-9 searched the truck and located 1.3 grams of MDMA, 31 grams of heroin, one gram of marijuana, 98.5 grams of fentanyl, glass smoking pipes, a loaded Ak-47 with a round in the chamber and more than $1,300 in cash, according to the ECSO.

Bryant was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of less than 20 grams of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, trafficking in heroin, trafficking in fentanyl, carrying a concealed firearm, felon in possession of a firearm and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

He was released from the Escambia County Jail on a $242,000 bond.

March 19 Arrest

On March 19, the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office served a search warrant at the Suburban Extended Stay Hotel in the 3900 block of Barrancas Avenue. Two people, Damion Tobias Bryant of Molino 32-year old Kiersten Marie Heusohn of Pensacola, were inside the room at the time, an arrest report states.

According to investigators, Bryant possessed approximately 267.8 grams of methamphetamine, 37.37 grams of a heroin and fentanyl mixture, 12.1 grams of synthetic marijuana, 22 grams of marijuana, 265 whole and 37 partial Alprazolam pills and two oxycodone pills.

In addition, deputies reported finding $1,475 in cash in the room and a .45 caliber pistol in a pool.

Bryant was charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, trafficking in heroin, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, destruction of evidence, and two counts of possession of a controlled substance. He was released from the Escambia County Jail on a $240,000 bond.

Heusohn was charged with conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine, conspiracy to traffic heroin and destruction of evidence. She was released from jail on a $102,500 bond.

Pictured: Damion Tobias Bryant was in possession of 1.3 grams of MDMA, 31 grams of heroin, one gram of marijuana, 98.5 grams of fentanyl, glass smoking pipes, a loaded Ak-47 with a round in the chamber and more than $1,300 in cash after a traffic stop, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.