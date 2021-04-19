Florida Gas Prices Hold Steady Over The Past Week

April 19, 2021

Florida gas prices held relatively steady over the past week, according to AAA.

The average state price for gas was $2.83 per gallon Sunday, a penny less than the previous week.

The lowest price per gallon Sunday night in North Escambia was $2.65 at a station on Muscogee Road in Cantonment, while the lowest in Escambia County was $2.59 at a couple of warehouse clubs.

“Gas prices have held relatively steady through the first half of April,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “However, some upward pressure appears to be moving back into the market, which could affect prices at the pump. Oil prices jumped 6% last week, in hopes that demand will continue to grow due to increased COVID-19 vaccinations, lower jobless claims in the U.S. and rising consumer sentiment.”

NorthEscambia.com graphic.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 