Florida Gas Prices Hold Steady Over The Past Week

Florida gas prices held relatively steady over the past week, according to AAA.

The average state price for gas was $2.83 per gallon Sunday, a penny less than the previous week.

The lowest price per gallon Sunday night in North Escambia was $2.65 at a station on Muscogee Road in Cantonment, while the lowest in Escambia County was $2.59 at a couple of warehouse clubs.

“Gas prices have held relatively steady through the first half of April,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “However, some upward pressure appears to be moving back into the market, which could affect prices at the pump. Oil prices jumped 6% last week, in hopes that demand will continue to grow due to increased COVID-19 vaccinations, lower jobless claims in the U.S. and rising consumer sentiment.”

NorthEscambia.com graphic.