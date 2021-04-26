Fire Destroys Large Home On Chemstrand Road (With Gallery)

Fire destroyed a large home on Chemstrand Road midday Monday.

The fire was reported shortly before noon in the 1300 block of Chemstrand Road, near the railroad crossing.

The 2,700 square foot home was heavily involved in fire when firefighters arrived on scene. Flames were shooting high into the air on both ends of the 83-year old wood frame home.

There were no injuries reported and no immediate word on the cause of the fire.

