FHP: Man That Ran Red Light Had 160 Grams Of Pot, Over $18,000 In Cash

April 24, 2021

A man is facing several drug charges after being pulled over by a trooper for running a red light in Escambia County.

The Florida Highway Patrol charged 34-year old Cortney Wright with possession of more than 20 grams of marijuana, possession with intent to manufacture, deliver or sell; possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, tampering with evidence, and a third or subsequent violation for driving with a suspended or revoked license.

FHP said he ran the light at Saufley Field Road and Mitchell Lane. A search of the vehicle revealed a total of 160 grams of marijuana in clear plastic bag throughout his Dodge Ram, a pill, digital scales and $18,570 in currency.

Wright was released from jail on a $15,000 bond.

