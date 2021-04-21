Escambia Man Charged With Attempted Homicide

April 21, 2021

An Escambia County man has been charged in connection with a shooting last week.

Robert Michael Mosley, 22, was charged with attempted homicide, use or display of a firearm during a felony, two counts of possession of a weapon by convicted felon, and possession of marijuana with intent to sell.

On April 14, the Escambia County Sheriff’s office responded to a shots fired disturbance on the 1200 block of West Maxwell Street. A short time later, a shooting victim was dropped off at Baptist Hospital. ECSO investigators determined that Mosley shot the victim during an argument.

Mosley is being held in the Escambia County Jail without bond.

  1. Andrea on April 21st, 2021 1:08 pm

    Wow! No bond? Usually we allow murderers to have bond and deny people that have simple technicals no bond. This is shocking.





Written by William Reynolds 

 