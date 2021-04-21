Escambia Man Charged With Attempted Homicide

An Escambia County man has been charged in connection with a shooting last week.

Robert Michael Mosley, 22, was charged with attempted homicide, use or display of a firearm during a felony, two counts of possession of a weapon by convicted felon, and possession of marijuana with intent to sell.

On April 14, the Escambia County Sheriff’s office responded to a shots fired disturbance on the 1200 block of West Maxwell Street. A short time later, a shooting victim was dropped off at Baptist Hospital. ECSO investigators determined that Mosley shot the victim during an argument.

Mosley is being held in the Escambia County Jail without bond.