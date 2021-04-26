Escambia County Working To Force People Out Of This Century Home

Escambia County working for force people out of a home in Century.

The property a 511 Hecker Road escheated to the county in January, becoming county property after taxes were not paid for seven years.

The total amount owed as of January was $22,516.71, according to Escambia County Tax Collector Scott Lunsford. The taxes were owed by joint property owners Shawanda Newton, Latoya Redmond, Lalita Simpson, Earwin Newton and Amber Redmond, according to the tax deed.

Lunsford said no one ever purchased a tax certificate on the property to give them claim to the property, so it escheated to Escambia County. That zeroed out the taxes due.

According to Escambia County Code Enforcement, unidentified persons have continued to live in the home even though it has been county property for nearly four months.

The Escambia County Commission has now voted to authorize the County Attorney’s Office to take necessary action for the removal of the occupants and any abandoned property or vehicles.

County Attorney Alison Rogers said the process would begin with letters and could eventually move to a court proceeding to eject (similar to evicting) the occupants. Rogers said the county is seldom required to eject people from a home.

Escambia County will likely sell the property at public action once the occupants are removed.