Escambia County Unemployment Rate Up Slightly

April 18, 2021

The unemployment rate in Escambia County increased last month, according to data released Friday by the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity.

The unemployment rate in Escambia County was 4.9% in March, up from 4.8% in February. That represents 7,275 people out of work out of a county workforce of 149,398. One year ago, Escambia County’s unemployment rate was 5.4%, or 8,060 people.

The professional and business services industry grew faster in the metro area than statewide over the year. The industry gaining in jobs over the year was professional and business services with 1,200 jobs.

Industries losing the most jobs over the year in the Escambia County area were:

  • leisure and hospitality -2,000 jobs
  • government -600 jobs
  • manufacturing -300 jobs
  • education and health services -300 jobs
  • other services -300 jobs
  • financial activities -200 jobs
  • information -100 jobs

Florida’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 4.7 percent, unchanged from a year ago and down 0.2% from a year ago. There were 475,000 jobless Floridians out of a labor force of 10,170,000. The U.S. unemployment rate was 6.0 percent in March.

