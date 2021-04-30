Escambia County Self-Reports Sunshine Law Violation By Library Board To State Attorney

April 30, 2021

Escambia County has self-reported a Sunshine Law violation by the library board to the State Attorney’s Office.

For now, prosecutors won’t take any action against four members of the West Florida Public Libraries Board of Governance for a meeting they held Monday in Century.

“We are not taking any action at this point, but there clearly was an apparent violation,”Assistant State Attorney Greg Marcille told NorthEscambia.com Thursday afternoon.

The meeting was advertised for the Main Library downtown, not Century. Florida’s Sunshine Law requires that adequate public notice be given for public meetings, including time and the correct location. When NorthEscambia.com notified the board of the discrepancy in the legal notice, the board continued the meeting for a short period of time. And that, according to the State Attorney’s Office, is where they went wrong.

“It was accidental and unintentional, but the meeting should not have gone forward once they learned of the problem,” Marcille said. He added the county “will correct any issues created by the meeting and the manner in which it was held,” and hold additional training.

Escambia County Attorney Alison Rogers confirmed Thursday night that she is sending an assistant county attorney to the next WFPL Board of Governance meeting to provide a Sunshine Law refresher lesson.

For more about Monday’s meeting, click or tap here for an earlier story.

Pictured top: West Florida Public Libraries Director Todd Humble (far left), and Board of Governance members (L-R) Robin Reshard, Grace Buenatista, and Bradley Vinson during a meeting Monday afternoon at the Century Branch Library. Pictured inset: Humble, with board member Dr. Laura Bryant in the background. Pictured below: Reshard and Bryant remained the Century Branch Library parking lot at 6:33 p.m. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

Written by William Reynolds 

 