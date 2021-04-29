Escambia County Names New EMS Manager

Escambia County has named a new EMS manager.

David Torsell, III will take over on June 1. He joins Escambia County with more than 23 years of experience as a firefighter, paramedic and emergency management director.

As the Escambia County EMS Manager, Torsell’s duties will include supervising EMS staff, managing expenditures to the approved annual budget, developing goals and objectives for the division, planning, conducting research, and ensuring compliance with Federal, State, and local laws, regulations, codes and standards.

“I’m very excited to be a part of Escambia County Medical Services,” said Torsell. “I look forward to the opportunity to work with county administration, the Board of County Commissioners and the EMS team to provide the best care possible to Escambia County residents.”

Torsell currently serves as a district chief for Alachua County Fire Rescue and previously served as a paramedic for Florida Hospital Memorial. He earned an associate degree in emergency medical services with coursework from Daytona State College and Columbus State Community College.

Torsell was selected from a pool of 41 applicants, and the selection committee narrowed the list down to four candidates, ranking Torsell as the top candidate. The selection process included several interviews