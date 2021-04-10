Escambia County Convicted Sex Offender Facing New Child Pornography Charges

A convicted sex offender in Escambia County has been arrested on new child pornography charges.

Nicholas Allen Walker, 29, was arrested this week by Escambia County Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Unit Investigator Suzanne Pollock. He is charged with 30 counts of possession of child pornography and several sex offender violations.

Numerous videos of children enraged in sexual conducted were found on his phone after several cybertips, according to investigators. The children ranged in age from infant 5-years old. In addition, ECSO said he provided a false addressed when registering as a sex offender.

Walker remained in jail with a bond set at $475,000.

In 2014, he was convicted of traveling to meet a minor to commit and unlawful sexual offense in Walton County.