Escambia Children’s Trust Makes Plans To Implement Property Tax, Appoints Leaders

The Escambia Children’s Trust planned their future course as the first meeting with a full 10 member board was held this week.

The trust has until July 1 to determine a millage rate up to .5 mill to be added to property tax bills in the county. But first, they must determine community needs and how to pay for solutions.

The trust will hold meetings on May 11, May 25, and June 22 at 5:30 p.m. in the chambers of the Escambia County Commission, with possible a fourth meeting to be scheduled. There will also be subcommittee meetings. Beginning in July, they will start meeting on the second Tuesday of each month.

Trust member Stephanie White was appointed board chair, and retired CPA Carolyn Appleyard was named interim administrator. Appleyard will not be paid.

This week’s meeting of the Escambia Children’s Trust was the first since Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed five people to complete the board.

Last November, voters approved the formation of the Children’s Trust to be funded by an increase in ad valorem taxes of up to a maximum of 0.5 mil that will cost the average Escambia County property owner $40 per year beginning in 2022. The tax is expected to generate $8 million or more each year, enabling the trust to provide early childhood education, safety, developmental, preventive, health, and well-being services, including after school and summer enrichment programs.

Five members were appointed to the board to fill positions as mandated by state law — Escambia County School Board member Patty Hightower, Department of Children and Families Northwest Region Managing Director Walter Sachs, Circuit Judge Jennifer Frydrychowicz, Escambia County Commissioner Lumon May and Escambia County School District Superintendent Dr. Tim Smith.